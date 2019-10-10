UrduPoint.com
Difficult Draw For Success-starved Kaizer Chiefs

Thu 10th October 2019

Difficult draw for success-starved Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Success-starved South African crowd-pullers Kaizer Chiefs were paired with Cape Town City Wednesday in the standout tie of the South African League Cup first round draw.

Only fellow Soweto side Orlando Pirates can match Chiefs in the republic when it comes to support, but the club have suffered four trophy-less seasons.

While winning at Cape Town City is a tough ask, they have achieved the feat this season with a 2-1 league victory courtesy of goals from Daniel Cardoso and Kearyn Baccus.

Durban-born midfielder Baccus was one of several close season signings, joining Chiefs from Melbourne City, one of four Australian clubs he played for.

Pirates, who have made a poor start to the season, will be grateful for home advantage against promoted Stellenbosch, who have quickly become a competitive force.

Former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns host league strugglers AmaZulu and title holders Baroka have a difficult assignment away to cup specialists SuperSport United.

DrawHighlands Park v Black Leopards, Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg Utd v Bidvest Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu, SuperSport Utd v Baroka (holders), Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows v Polokwane City, Chippa United v Bloemfontein CelticNote: Matches to be played between Oct 19-22.

