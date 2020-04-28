UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Difficult To Host Tokyo Olympic Games Without Coronavirus Vaccine - Top Doctor

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Difficult to Host Tokyo Olympic Games Without Coronavirus Vaccine - Top Doctor

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) It will be difficult for Tokyo's 2021 Olympic Games to go ahead without an effective coronavirus vaccine even if the rate of infection is whittled down in Japan, head of the national medical association  Yoshitake Yokokura said Tuesday.

"My opinion is that it will be hard to host them unless an effective vaccine is developed," Yokokura said at a briefing in Tokyo, according to Kyodo news agency.

Despite the rate of infections in Japan decelerating in the past days, Yokokura, who heads the Japan Medical Association, explained that going ahead with the Olympics will depend on the epidemiological situation around the world.

"The global state of infections at that particular time will be a key issue.

It will be difficult even if the situation in Japan has become better if infections continue to spread," Yokokura said according to the agency.

Japan's Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee late last month were forced to postpone the much-anticipated Olympic Games from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games' official dates are now scheduled for late July to early August in the Japanese capital.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month declared a state of emergency, first in six provinces then across the country, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has, as of Tuesday, infected over 13,500 people and killed 385 with nearly 2,000 recovering.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

6 minutes ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.