"Difficult To Replace," Babar Praises Shaheen

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:51 AM

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

The Pakistan captain says Shaheen is one of the top bowlere in the international cricket and is quite diffecult to replace.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2023) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday praised left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying that "he is the best bowler in the world".

Azam said that Shaheen is one of the top bowlers in international cricket and it is quite diffecult to replace.

"It is known to everyone that Shaheen is one of the best bowlers in the international cricket," said Babar.

Shaheen is currently undergoing treatment for his knee injury and he could not play cricket for last couple of months.

He also could not play three-Test series against England and Pakistan's home series against New Zealand.

The latest reports suggested that Shaheen will return to lead the Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi as captain.

It may be mentioned here that HBL PSL 8 will start from February 13 in Multan.

