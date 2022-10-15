UrduPoint.com

DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis From Nov 12

Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2022 | 06:55 PM

DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis from Nov 12

Senior Vice President of Provincial Tennis Association and well-known cardiac surgeon Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas Saturday announced to organize DIG Amanullah Khan Memorial Tennis Championship from November 12-17, 2022 here at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex

This he said while talking to media men here. He said like every year this year DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Championship would be organized in befitting manners in order to pay rich tribute to late Aman Ullah who served KP sports a lot during his tenure as Police Officer.

He said the Championship is carrying a prize money of Rs. 300,000 in which more than 200 players would compete in boys U18, U16, U12, U8, Women Open and Veterans' Doubles competitions. He said that the purpose of organizing the competitions is to provide opportunities to the athletes to come forward and also to pay tribute to DIG Amanullah Khan for his services. Cardiologist Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas said that Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Secretary Umrayaz Khalil and other officials will also be present at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Championship.

