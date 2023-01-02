UrduPoint.com

DIG Amanullah Memorial KP Tennis Championship Begins

January 02, 2023

DIG Amanullah Memorial KP Tennis Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The 9th DIG Amanullah Memorial KP Tennis Championship got underway at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Qayyum sports Complex Peshawar with Senior Vice President and known cardiac surgeon Dr. Farhat Abbas formally inaugurated.

Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan, Tennis Coaches Shehryar Khan, Roman Gul, Nauman Khan, Zakirullah were present. In the Tennis Championship, boys U10, U14, U18, Men's single and doubles competitions will be held for which Rs. 200,000 cash prize has been allocated.

Pakistan Police, Pakistan Air Force, SNGPL and other players of the province are participating. In the opening day matches, Abdullah Khan of KP defeated Uzair Khan, seeded number 8, by 6-2, 6-3 in the Men singles.

In the second match, Hussam Khan defeated Muaz Khan by 6-2 6-1. Hayat defeated Shaun Mehmood by 6-1 and 6-1, SNGPL's Saqib Hayat defeated KP's Gibran Ullah 6-2 and 6-2 to reach the next round.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas said that the entry of the players has been made subject to Form B so that there is no room for unfair means rather should follow merit only.

Pakistan's top-seeded players including Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan, Pakistan No.2 Shoaib Khan and Pakistan No. 5 Yousaf Khalil, top national ranking player Barkatullah and Pakistan No.10 Saqib Umar, Hamza Roman, Hamid Israr, Muhammad Shayan, Faizan, Salar Khan and Ryan Umar are taking part.

