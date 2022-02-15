DIG inaugurates 'Police Sports Gala'

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday inaugurated ' Police Sports Gala 2022' here at Zameer Alam Police Ground

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday inaugurated ' Police Sports Gala 2022' here at Zameer Alam Police Ground.

The sports gala consists of various sports events which are organized by the police where the best performing police personnel of Hazara will perform in different teams including cricket, volleyball, football, badminton and tug-of-war.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan, Director Intelligence school SP Ijaz Khan, SP Investigation Ishtiaq Ahmed, SP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan were also present the occasion.

SP Ijaz Khan was the organizer of the Sports Gala.

The DIG addressing to inaugural ceremony said that when he was asked about the organization of the sports gala, he immediately gave permission for the sports event because the police officers were always busy in their work.

He further said "I appreciate the organizing committee for holding such an event for the police force, the event is a healthy activity that is necessary for body and mind," adding it would also reduce police personnel worries and enable them to perform their duties in a batter way.

The DIG said that it was a matter of immense pleasure that police officers from different districts were participating in the sport competitions especially the women police.

Mirwais Niaz directed traffic police radio station to broadcast all of the results of sports activities during the sports gala to inform the people.

Earlier, expressing his views District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi said that it was a matter of honor for Abbottabad to organize sports event and the purpose of this event was to lessen the workload and burden from the policemen.