UrduPoint.com

DIG Lauds LEA Personnel For Exceptional Performance In PSL

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 04:08 PM

DIG lauds LEA personnel for exceptional performance in PSL

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Memon on Tuesday lauded the exceptional performance displayed by the personnel of all law enforcement agencies, particularly of the police personnel during the cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) played at National Stadium, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Memon on Tuesday lauded the exceptional performance displayed by the personnel of all law enforcement agencies, particularly of the police personnel during the cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) played at National Stadium, Karachi.

The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division stated that their devoted efforts, sincerity with duty and readiness made the conducting of matches peacefully and successfully, according to spokesperson for DIGP.

It is noteworthy here that for the convenience of public, free flow of traffic was completely ensured during the event.

Commandant Special Security Unit of Sindh Police Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique said SSU Commandos have always ensured provision of their best services for fool-proof security measures and to maintain law and order situation, and they will continue to serve with same zeal and zest.

Around 5650 police personnel with readiness and sheer professionalism, performed duties at National Stadium Karachi, airport, routes, practice grounds, hotels and other different locations. 1700 personnel of Security Division including 1200 SSU commandos, 1500 personnel of traffic police, 250 personnel of Rapid Response Force, 500 personnel of special branch along with other law enforcement agencies performed security duties in wake of PSL-7 matches played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Police Law And Order Pakistan Super League Traffic Same Event All Best Airport

Recent Stories

Hanyu makes shaky start at Beijing Olympics as Gu ..

Hanyu makes shaky start at Beijing Olympics as Gu wins thrilling gold

3 minutes ago
 KP Governor appoints Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vi ..

KP Governor appoints Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vice Chancellor HU

3 minutes ago
 Usman Dar assures opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawa ..

Usman Dar assures opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' to youth of Sindh

3 minutes ago
 16 students of MUST expelled on gross Misconduct

16 students of MUST expelled on gross Misconduct

3 minutes ago
 President, Begum Alvi offer condolences to Sania N ..

President, Begum Alvi offer condolences to Sania Nishtar on mother's death

6 minutes ago
 Macron Raised Issue of Nuclear Weapons' Deployment ..

Macron Raised Issue of Nuclear Weapons' Deployment in Belarus During Monday Talk ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>