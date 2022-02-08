DIG lauds LEA personnel for exceptional performance in PSL

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Memon on Tuesday lauded the exceptional performance displayed by the personnel of all law enforcement agencies, particularly of the police personnel during the cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) played at National Stadium, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Memon on Tuesday lauded the exceptional performance displayed by the personnel of all law enforcement agencies, particularly of the police personnel during the cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) played at National Stadium, Karachi.

The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division stated that their devoted efforts, sincerity with duty and readiness made the conducting of matches peacefully and successfully, according to spokesperson for DIGP.

It is noteworthy here that for the convenience of public, free flow of traffic was completely ensured during the event.

Commandant Special Security Unit of Sindh Police Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique said SSU Commandos have always ensured provision of their best services for fool-proof security measures and to maintain law and order situation, and they will continue to serve with same zeal and zest.

Around 5650 police personnel with readiness and sheer professionalism, performed duties at National Stadium Karachi, airport, routes, practice grounds, hotels and other different locations. 1700 personnel of Security Division including 1200 SSU commandos, 1500 personnel of traffic police, 250 personnel of Rapid Response Force, 500 personnel of special branch along with other law enforcement agencies performed security duties in wake of PSL-7 matches played at National Stadium, Karachi.