DIG reviews security at Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Monday visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the security arrangements during Pak-Sri Lanka 2nd T-20 cricket match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Monday visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the security arrangements during Pak-Sri Lanka 2nd T-20 cricket match.

He monitored the security in surroundings of the stadium besides inspecting the search process at entry points of the stadium.

On the occasion, the DIG said that police, other security institutions and district government were in close coordination to maintain law and order, adding that all activities in surroundings of stadium were being monitored through CCTVs of Punjab Safe City Authority.

Ashfaq Khan said that visitors were allowed to enter the stadium after passing through three-layer security. He directed the policemen to remain on high alert for protection of the people and players.

