UrduPoint.com

DIG Visits Tennis Academy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

DIG visits Tennis Academy

DIG Special Branch Saqib Ismail Memon Wednesday visited the Haji Malik Umar Khatab Khalil Memorial Junior Tennis Academy being set up at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :DIG Special Branch Saqib Ismail Memon Wednesday visited the Haji Malik Umar Khatab Khalil Memorial Junior Tennis Academy being set up at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex.

Memon paid a surprise visit to the academy and met the players. He was accompanied by renowned cardiologist and Senior Vice President of KP Tennis Association Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary Provincial Tennis Association and others.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Umar Ayaz Khalil, son of Umar Khatab said that the academy would impart training to four best players of U8, U10 and U12.

Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas will provide racket, tennis ball, tennis grip, shoes, sting, coaching and other facilities to the players in the academy. It has become difficult and they have decided to train the best twelve players of three categories under their help with the aim of preparing the players for national and international competitions.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Media Best

Recent Stories

President approves elevation of three judges to Su ..

President approves elevation of three judges to Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 President for accelerating digital transformation ..

President for accelerating digital transformation of governance systems

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms New START Adviso ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms New START Advisory Commission Meeting Soon

2 minutes ago
 Prof. Asghar Zaidi, teachers visit Mazar-e-Iqbal

Prof. Asghar Zaidi, teachers visit Mazar-e-Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Delayed climate justice 'death sentence' for vulne ..

Delayed climate justice 'death sentence' for vulnerable: Sherry Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Mirpur celebrates Iqbal Day with respect, honour

Mirpur celebrates Iqbal Day with respect, honour

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.