DIG visits Tennis Academy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :DIG Special Branch Saqib Ismail Memon Wednesday visited the Haji Malik Umar Khatab Khalil Memorial Junior Tennis Academy being set up at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex.

Memon paid a surprise visit to the academy and met the players. He was accompanied by renowned cardiologist and Senior Vice President of KP Tennis Association Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary Provincial Tennis Association and others.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Umar Ayaz Khalil, son of Umar Khatab said that the academy would impart training to four best players of U8, U10 and U12.

Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas will provide racket, tennis ball, tennis grip, shoes, sting, coaching and other facilities to the players in the academy. It has become difficult and they have decided to train the best twelve players of three categories under their help with the aim of preparing the players for national and international competitions.