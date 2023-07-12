Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a vital step towards Digitizing the Directorate which will not only promote the athletes, game, and their talent but also bear out good results to ensure transparency in infrastructure development as well

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a vital step towards Digitizing the Directorate which will not only promote the athletes, game, and their talent but also bear out good results to ensure transparency in infrastructure development as well.

The most important things in digitizing are the development of various social media tools including forming an online registration process of players, data collection, website development for player's performance, giving them on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube Channel, online player performance, verification, and most importantly access to performance-based player data.

All such social and digital media tools have easy access to players, office-bearers of all sports associations, sports promoters, and sponsors.

Such facilities are just a click away from the players and all those related to sports which not only enables each player to revisit his or her performance besides discussing the same with their trainers, coaches, and game officials' technical officials.

The online players' access to their respective coaches is certainly a big achievement on the part of enhancing and highlighting the performances of the players besides finding out a platform to discuss their game planning, coaching schedule, and preparation for competitions.

Access to players' online to their coaches' means they have an all-time connection in developing cordial relations which is vital for them even if they are in competitions and through that why they would be able to take useful tips when needed even if they are in competitions and are away from their coaches and hometowns.

The athletes could also discuss their game plan, diet plan, and practice sessions, get awareness of the competitions and through that way, the digitizing could play an important role in illuminating the performance of the players.

Besides this through such online access, the Directorate General Sports could keep a close eye on their trainers and coaches alongside their staff associated with them.

In this regard, recently, the Directorate General Sports have developed 151 sports infrastructures through the Prime Minister 1000 Playing Ground project so the nature of the work at different stages, the materials used in these infrastructures, starting and completion dates, and the purpose of each of the stage of preparation have been linked to a Geographic Information System (GIS), which can also be checked anytime and anywhere.

In this regard, IT Engineer Zahid Shah and his assistant Ashfaq Ahmad of the IT section played an important role in the Digitizing of the Directorate General Sports KP. "We have the complete record of the game-wise registration of the players of the entire province and their performance has been enlisted through that system.

It is also a step towards ensuring transparency because one can easily contact the player and can ask him or her about the provision of shoes, tracksuits, and sports uniforms and handing over proper equipment and sports gear, he added.

The distribution of the amount of sports scholarship of Rs. 5000 for brown medalists, 8000 for silver medalists, and 10,000 for gold medalists through the use of digitizing tools like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

It is also ensuring full transparency with digitizing tools because all such records could be checked each and every one every time, Zahid Shah said. He said that the bank account number of each of the medalists is also available and can be checked through such tools.

He said that data of all the players related to U16, U21, U23 Games, Inter-School Games, Special Persons Games, Inter-Colleges, and Inter-Varsity Games is available Online. The performance of the players may also be linked to these data which will be a milestone towards transparency.

He said that the common user can check the development of any infrastructure, its functioning, and its usage online. Any ongoing projects related to infrastructure development could be seen online through this GIS System.

One can also access such ongoing work and monitor even the material used in it can be viewed online. He said that the important success of Digitizing is an important step in highlighting the performance of the players at the national and international levels. Zahid Shah said that the utilization of funds, a reflection of PC-I of the projects could also be seen online through the GIS system.

He said recently a detailed briefing was also given to the newly post-DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mehmood regarding the adaptation of the digitals tool in the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given, which he appreciated and directed to make ensure access to the player's data so that their performance could be monitored thoroughly besides keeping a vigilant eye on the performance of the trainers and coaches.