Dijkot Sports Complex Renovated, Activities To Resume Soon

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 08, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Dijkot Sports Complex renovated, activities to resume soon

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The renovation, rehabilitation and beautification work of Dijkot Sports Complex has been completed and sports activities in this complex would commence very soon.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited the sports complex to review the final stages of the project.

He inspected various sections of the complex and checked quality of material and transparency of the work.

He expressed satisfaction on the completion of renovation project and said that sports activities would be resumed in this complex very soon, providing international standard facilities and opportunities to the players showcase their talents.

The complex is expected to serve as a hub for local talent and play its dynamic role in promoting healthy recreational activities and encouraging youth participation in sports, he added.

