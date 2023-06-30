Open Menu

Dilshan Replace Dushmantha In SL Squad

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 has approved the replacement of Dushmantha Chameera by Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad.

Dilshan replaced Dushmantha, who was ruled out due to an injury suffered at a training session earlier in the event, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 includes Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events (Chair); Sarah Edgar ICC Representative; Hamilton Masakadza, Host Tournament Director; Dirk Viljoen, Host Nominee; Pommie Mbangwa (Independent); Natalie Germanos (Independent) and Gurjit Singh, Managing Committee Affairs.

