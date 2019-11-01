UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dimitrov Beats Garin To Reach Paris Masters Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:16 PM

Dimitrov beats Garin to reach Paris Masters semi-finals

Grigor Dimitrov saw off unseeded Chilean Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5 on Friday to set up a Paris Masters semi-final against either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Grigor Dimitrov saw off unseeded Chilean Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5 on Friday to set up a Paris Masters semi-final against either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Former world number three Dimitrov last reached the semis at a Masters tournament in Monte Carlo in 2018, but has rediscovered his form in recent weeks after heading into the US Open ranked 78th.

The Bulgarian became the lowest-ranked player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 2008 at Flushing Meadows before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Dimitrov has now won three consecutive matches in straight sets at Bercy, where he had lost in the third round in each of the previous six years.

World number 42 Garin, playing in his first Masters quarter-final, served for the second set at 5-4, but the 28-year-old Dimitrov reeled off three straight games to claim an impressive victory.

He has only won one of nine previous meetings with world number one Djokovic, but has never played against Greek star Tsitsipas.

Related Topics

World Paris 2018 US Open

Recent Stories

UK Paratroopers Make Biggest Drop in Estonian Hist ..

4 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chann invites Opposition to come forw ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil names Greek-flagged tanker as top suspect i ..

4 minutes ago

22 people killed in DR Congo mining truck accident ..

4 minutes ago

Woman found dead with python around neck in US sna ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in norther ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.