Dina Patel youngest female racer of Thal Jeep Rally

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Out of eight females, 18-year-old Dina Patel is the youngest racer who competed in 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally concluded at Changa Manga dune near Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

Daughter of known racer Toni Patel, Dina has the honour to be the youngest racer of the rally among female racers.

Exactly eight females out of 109 racers participated in the rally this year whose number used to be two or three in past.

Rubab Sultan, Palwasha Hayat Khan, Nida Wasti, Zulaykha Niazi, Rukshanda Janeen and others were female racers who competed in the rally.