UrduPoint.com

Dina Patel Youngest Female Racer Of Thal Jeep Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Dina Patel youngest female racer of Thal Jeep Rally

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Out of eight females, 18-year-old Dina Patel is the youngest racer who competed in 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally concluded at Changa Manga dune near Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

Daughter of known racer Toni Patel, Dina has the honour to be the youngest racer of the rally among female racers.

Exactly eight females out of 109 racers participated in the rally this year whose number used to be two or three in past.

Rubab Sultan, Palwasha Hayat Khan, Nida Wasti, Zulaykha Niazi, Rukshanda Janeen and others were female racers who competed in the rally.

Related Topics

Manga Muzaffargarh Dina Sunday Jeep

Recent Stories

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

57 minutes ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

1 hour ago
 FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.