Dinesh Karthik laud Pak pacers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik has praised formidable Pakistan pacers, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah for the top notch display in the Pakistan-India match which was called-off without any result due to rain.

Karthik lauded the trio for their ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour, a feat that sets them apart from others.

When asked to pick between Pakistan and Indian pace trio (Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj), Karthik chose the Men in Green.

"Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem can bowl 90+ consistently and all three are very different in nature. Shaheen Shah obviously the left-armer, has an angle to it and brings the ball back in, Naseem Shah swings the ball both ways, Haris is arguably one of the best bowlers right now at the back end of an inning because of his skid and the nasty bouncer that he's got," Karthik said talking on Cricbuzz as quoted by cricketpakistan.

Karthik said he would feel more comfortable facing the Indian bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami on flat wickets, rather than the Pakistan trio. He reasoned that the bounce generated by the Pakistan bowlers, would pose a greater challenge.

"For me they are a far more potent attack on flat wickets. If there is something in the pitch then both attacks at all times become very equal but if I had to play an attack I have a feeling, I have a better chance of probably playing Jasprit, Bumrah, Siraj and Shami only because the bounce they'll get will be slightly lesser than what these three other bowlers can do from Pakistan," he further said.

On Saturday, the Pakistan trio scripted history by becoming the first set of pacers to claim all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup (ODI). However, the match was called-off without any result due to heavy showers but Pakistan qualified for super four stage.