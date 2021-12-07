Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics Will Not Affect US Athletes - Gold Medalist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Biden administration's decision to diplomatically boycott the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will not affect American athletes because they are competing to show appreciation for the sport, US Greco-Roman Olympic Gold Medalist Rulon Gardner told Sputnik on Monday.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said earlier on Monday that the US government will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but American athletes will participate in the event.

"I think not having officials there is more of a diplomatic gesture between the countries and the Olympic movement and the IOC. I don't think it'll affect athletes at all because any government figure is not going to help them compete or influence them on winning medals for their country," Gardner said.

The wrestler, who won the Olympic gold in 2000 and a bronze medal four years later, noted that sometimes athletes even do not understand political movements.

"We all understood that we were there competing to show appreciation for the sport but then also for the athletes and the development of the athletes instead of the political environment in their country, Gardner said. "I see any Olympic games has nothing but solidarity between all athletes."

In the 2000 Olympic final in Sydney, Gardner became the first person who defeated famous Russian wrestler Aleksandr Karelin in 13 years.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be running in Beijing from February 4-20, and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.