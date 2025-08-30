Diplomatic FC, Pakistan Veterans Emerge Victorious In Exhibition Football Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published August 30, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) To commemorate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, Dream Sports Group organized exhibition football matches here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.
The event featured two thrilling matches, with Diplomatic FC and Pakistan Veterans emerging victorious.
In the first match, Diplomatic FC outplayed Islamabad Veterans with a 3-2 win. Gibson scored two goals, while Edward added one goal for Diplomatic FC. Nasir scored both goals for Islamabad Veterans.
The second match saw Pakistan Veterans secure a 4-2 win against Diplomatic stars. Imran Niazi scored two goals, and Mian Abbas and Allah Nawaz each added one goal for Pakistan Veterans. Amica scored both goals for Diplomatic Stars.
The event drew prominent attendees, including guest of honours, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, President PIA CBA Hidayatullah Khan, President Fata Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, and President Islamabad Football Association Sheikh Ahmed Rehan.
A large gathering of foreign diplomats, sports personalities, and fans also attended the event.
Dream Sports Group CEO Arslan Mushtaq, said the exhibition matches were aimed to promote sports and foster friendly relations between diplomats and the people of Pakistan.
The event was part of the Dream Festival, focusing on youth development. Shields and trophies were awarded to the winning teams, runner-ups, chief guests, players, referees, and officials during the closing ceremony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Sports
-
Diplomatic FC, Pakistan Veterans emerge victorious in exhibition football matches43 seconds ago
-
National U23 team completes training camp in Islamabad9 hours ago
-
Directorate of Human Rights, formally inaugurates its Regional Office at Qasimabad10 hours ago
-
PFF name squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers1 day ago
-
Book “Non-Muslim Cricketers of Karachi” launched2 days ago
-
PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal claim2 days ago
-
Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 302 days ago
-
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends2 days ago
-
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday2 days ago
-
Orientation Coaching Courses from Aug 292 days ago
-
Pakistan announces 15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 20256 days ago
-
NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request7 days ago