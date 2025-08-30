Open Menu

Diplomatic FC, Pakistan Veterans Emerge Victorious In Exhibition Football Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published August 30, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Diplomatic FC, Pakistan Veterans emerge victorious in exhibition football matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) To commemorate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, Dream Sports Group organized exhibition football matches here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The event featured two thrilling matches, with Diplomatic FC and Pakistan Veterans emerging victorious.

In the first match, Diplomatic FC outplayed Islamabad Veterans with a 3-2 win. Gibson scored two goals, while Edward added one goal for Diplomatic FC. Nasir scored both goals for Islamabad Veterans.

The second match saw Pakistan Veterans secure a 4-2 win against Diplomatic stars. Imran Niazi scored two goals, and Mian Abbas and Allah Nawaz each added one goal for Pakistan Veterans. Amica scored both goals for Diplomatic Stars.

The event drew prominent attendees, including guest of honours, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, President PIA CBA Hidayatullah Khan, President Fata Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, and President Islamabad Football Association Sheikh Ahmed Rehan.

A large gathering of foreign diplomats, sports personalities, and fans also attended the event.

Dream Sports Group CEO Arslan Mushtaq, said the exhibition matches were aimed to promote sports and foster friendly relations between diplomats and the people of Pakistan.

The event was part of the Dream Festival, focusing on youth development. Shields and trophies were awarded to the winning teams, runner-ups, chief guests, players, referees, and officials during the closing ceremony.

