Diplomatic Football League enters in crucial phase

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Diplomatic Football League entered in the crucial phase on Tuesday at Total Football Ground here wherein the top four sides will be playing against each other in this weekend's decisive fixtures.

Team Germany, who are at the top of the points table will face the Brazilin United team for the fourth position, while the Saudi Arabia team will play against the Arab Tent team for the second position.

Germany, Saudi Arabia and Arab Tent teams won their matches last Saturday and secured three points in the league, while Brazil United, Europe team and Kazakhstan lost their matches.

The German team is on top of the table with 16 points, both Saudi Arabia and Arab Tent are in the second position with 12 points each.

All the participating teams are enjoying the league and appreciating the efforts of Gerry's Pakistan and Sanjrani Oxen Enterprises for organizing the League in such a professional manner with full enthusiasm and spirit.