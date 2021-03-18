Diplomatic Football League enters in last round

Gerry's Diplomatic Football League entered in the crucial last round matches at Total Football Ground on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Gerry's Diplomatic Football League entered in the crucial last round matches at Total Football Ground on Thursday.

Germany's team lost their first match of the campaign against Brazil United by 6-3 goals.

In another fixture, Saudi Arabia trounced Arab Tent 5-4 after a seesaw battle.

The two teams recorded easy wins against Europe with each of them racking up 7-3 goals triumph.

Germans are on top of the table with 16 points, Saudi Arabia are at the second position with 15 points, while Brazil United are number three with 13 points.

Brazil United's Mubasher Sanjrani is league's leading goal scorer as he scored 18 goals in the seven games he played so far.