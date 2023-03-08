Diplomatic Football League quarterfinals on March 11

The quarterfinals of the RBS Diplomatic Football League Season 6 would be played here at the Islamabad Club Futsal Ground on March 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):The quarterfinals of the RBS Diplomatic Football League Season 6 would be played here at the Islamabad Club Futsal Ground on March 11.

The RBS diplomatic Football League Season 6 has entered into the knockout stages with eight diplomatic teams.

The league started in December last year in which 13 teams participated with their Ambassadors, Diplomats, local staff and students representing more than 26 nationalities.

After playing, the league matches only eight teams Brazil RBS united, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Iran, Russia, Thailand, Islamabad Club and AAA United qualified for the knockout stages.

The last five teams on the bottom of the table league were Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Indonesia and UK united.

The knockout quarterfinal matches would be played on March 11 while the final on March 18 here at Islamabad Club Futsal Ground.

The League was being organized by Mubasher Sanjrani, a League founder who is also a former International Football and Futsal player of the Pakistan national team. He is a member of the Senate Committee on Pakistan Football Development.

The Diplomatic Football League was one of the most anticipated league in Islamabad since its beginning for the diplomatic community, which provide healthy sports activity to the participating teams. It has also promoted a soft and friendly image of Pakistan in front of the whole world.