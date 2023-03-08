UrduPoint.com

Diplomatic Football League Quarterfinals On March 11

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Diplomatic Football League quarterfinals on March 11

The quarterfinals of the RBS Diplomatic Football League Season 6 would be played here at the Islamabad Club Futsal Ground on March 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):The quarterfinals of the RBS Diplomatic Football League Season 6 would be played here at the Islamabad Club Futsal Ground on March 11.

The RBS diplomatic Football League Season 6 has entered into the knockout stages with eight diplomatic teams.

The league started in December last year in which 13 teams participated with their Ambassadors, Diplomats, local staff and students representing more than 26 nationalities.

After playing, the league matches only eight teams Brazil RBS united, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Iran, Russia, Thailand, Islamabad Club and AAA United qualified for the knockout stages.

The last five teams on the bottom of the table league were Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Indonesia and UK united.

The knockout quarterfinal matches would be played on March 11 while the final on March 18 here at Islamabad Club Futsal Ground.

The League was being organized by Mubasher Sanjrani, a League founder who is also a former International Football and Futsal player of the Pakistan national team. He is a member of the Senate Committee on Pakistan Football Development.

The Diplomatic Football League was one of the most anticipated league in Islamabad since its beginning for the diplomatic community, which provide healthy sports activity to the participating teams. It has also promoted a soft and friendly image of Pakistan in front of the whole world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Afghanistan Islamabad Senate World Thailand Sports Iran Russia Azerbaijan Indonesia Brazil United Kingdom Kazakhstan Malaysia Nigeria March December RBS

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

2 minutes ago
 Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

23 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

32 minutes ago
 OICCI celebrates Women's Day with theme of embraci ..

OICCI celebrates Women's Day with theme of embracing equity

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo felicitates Hindu community ..

12 minutes ago
 PAC urges politicians not to criticize national in ..

PAC urges politicians not to criticize national institutions

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.