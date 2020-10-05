Dir Lower lauds holding of cricket, basketball tournaments

As per directives of Saadat Hassan, Deputy Commissioner Dir, the District Sports Office has arranged Twenty20 Cricket and Basketballs Tournaments in Tehsil Samarbagh

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :As per directives of Saadat Hassan, Deputy Commissioner Dir, the District Sports Office has arranged Twenty20 Cricket and Basketballs Tournaments in Tehsil Samarbagh.

The inauguration ceremony of the said tournaments took place on Monday at Tehsil stadium Samarbagh. Major Zahid Anwar, DSO Lower Dir Bakht Shah Zeb and Assistant DSO Ibrar Ahmad were also present.

The chief guest lauded the initiative of the Directorate General Sports KP and DSO Dir Upper and Assistant DSO and expressed the hope that the sports department will further strengthen the culture of sportsmanship.

The public of Tehsil Samarbagh showed keen interest by thronging to the stadium. DSO Dir Lower thanked the district administration and Sports department for providing them such opportunities by involving the youth in healthy activities.

In the final match of the cricket tournament organized by the District Sports Department in Malakand, Javed Noor XI defeated Shafiullah XI and won the trophy.

District Sports Officer Bakht Shah Zeb Khan, Assistant Abrar Ahmed, CO Majid Khan and others were also present.

After the lockdown, this spectacular event organized by the District Sports Department was well received by the spectators and players. Abrar Ahmad said that the District Sports Department should provide maximum opportunities to the youth to overcome the feeling of deprivation and rekindle their hidden talents, the organizers, elders of the area and the players urged the government.