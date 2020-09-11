Director General sports inspects modern body building equipment

Director General (DG) sports, Asfandyar Khan Khattak, on Friday said as per directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmud Khan, the sports directorate is leaving no stone unturned to provide more sports facilities for exploring talent

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) sports, Asfandyar Khan Khattak, on Friday said as per directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmud Khan, the sports directorate is leaving no stone unturned to provide more sports facilities for exploring talent.

He was inspecting new modern body building equipment facilities to male and female gyms installed in Qayyum Sports Complex (QSC) and Hayatabad Peshawar so that the professional national and international players including new comers could boost their talent.

He said there were old body building machineries in the gyms, which were repaired several times.

Every game has become more fast and advanced at international level, so the players also need advance equipment, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan said.

He said the Directorate of Sports KP purchased those machineries with cost the Rs 50 millions and some of them were installed in Hayatabad gym and some in Qayyum Sports Complex, which would surely give opportunity to professional players to prepare themselves for the national and international body building events.