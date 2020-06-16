UrduPoint.com
Director Of Organizing Committee Not Ruling Out Another Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Haruyuki Takahashi, the director of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, said on Tuesday that the issue of further delaying the 2020 Olympics should be discussed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if holding games in 2021 would become problematic.

"We must once again work out the postponement with the International Olympic Committee," Takahashi told the Nikkan sports news portal.

The director specified that the Tokyo Games organizing committee should discuss the matter with IOC in the spring of 2021 if the epidemiological situation would be still challenging by then.

At the same time, Takahashi said that the cancellation of the games should be avoided as it would hurt Japan's economy.

In late March, the IOC, together with the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games, announced that the Summer Olympics would be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

