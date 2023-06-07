The Director of Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam Wednesday visited the site of the International Volleyball Academy on the premises of the Campus University of Peshawar here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Director of Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam Wednesday visited the site of the International Volleyball Academy on the premises of the Campus University of Peshawar here.

Director Sports and former international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam along with the contractors and works team visited the site and checked the ongoing quality of work. He also advised the contractors to ensure the completion of the construction work within its specified time frame besides it should be ensured to use quality materials.

Talking to media men during his visit, Bahre Karam said that Project Contractors Muhammad Ishaq Barki, Shakeel Khan, and Saber Bacha are checking their quality of work and hopefully the project would be completed within its allotted duration.

He said the project would be completed in one and a half years with a total cost of Rs140 million. Bahre Karam said that millions of rupees were being spent and hoped that the project will be completed within the stipulated period of one and a half years.

He paid tribute to the efforts of the International Volleyball Academy project at Peshawar University. He appreciated Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmad, Director General Sports HEC Javed Mehmon, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Idrees for their efforts in approving the project.

He said after the completion of the project, the University of Peshawar would be upgraded with other international standard facilities.

He further said that sports opportunities were being provided to the players in the best environment due to which our players are making the name of the country and nations bright not only at the national level but also at the international level.

He said HEC has always cooperated with us and now, with the support of HEC, the only international quality volleyball academy of the province is being built in the University of Peshawar, which includes hostels, changing rooms, training, playing gymnasium, and all other facilities.

International facilities will be available and residential and other facilities for 40 players are also being provided in this academy, Bahre Karam said.

With the construction of this academy, we will be able to easily organize international volleyball competitions at the University of Peshawar. The facilities will be further improved and there will be full support for the development of volleyball.

He also paid tribute to Sheza Fatima, special assistant to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sports and Youth Affairs along with Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam is working hard to provide maximum facilities to the youth of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.