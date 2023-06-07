UrduPoint.com

Director Sports Bahre Karam Visits Int'l Volleyball Academy Site

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Director Sports Bahre Karam visits Int'l Volleyball Academy site

The Director of Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam Wednesday visited the site of the International Volleyball Academy on the premises of the Campus University of Peshawar here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Director of Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam Wednesday visited the site of the International Volleyball Academy on the premises of the Campus University of Peshawar here.

Director Sports and former international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam along with the contractors and works team visited the site and checked the ongoing quality of work. He also advised the contractors to ensure the completion of the construction work within its specified time frame besides it should be ensured to use quality materials.

Talking to media men during his visit, Bahre Karam said that Project Contractors Muhammad Ishaq Barki, Shakeel Khan, and Saber Bacha are checking their quality of work and hopefully the project would be completed within its allotted duration.

He said the project would be completed in one and a half years with a total cost of Rs140 million. Bahre Karam said that millions of rupees were being spent and hoped that the project will be completed within the stipulated period of one and a half years.

He paid tribute to the efforts of the International Volleyball Academy project at Peshawar University. He appreciated Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmad, Director General Sports HEC Javed Mehmon, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Idrees for their efforts in approving the project.

He said after the completion of the project, the University of Peshawar would be upgraded with other international standard facilities.

He further said that sports opportunities were being provided to the players in the best environment due to which our players are making the name of the country and nations bright not only at the national level but also at the international level.

He said HEC has always cooperated with us and now, with the support of HEC, the only international quality volleyball academy of the province is being built in the University of Peshawar, which includes hostels, changing rooms, training, playing gymnasium, and all other facilities.

International facilities will be available and residential and other facilities for 40 players are also being provided in this academy, Bahre Karam said.

With the construction of this academy, we will be able to easily organize international volleyball competitions at the University of Peshawar. The facilities will be further improved and there will be full support for the development of volleyball.

He also paid tribute to Sheza Fatima, special assistant to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sports and Youth Affairs along with Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam is working hard to provide maximum facilities to the youth of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Amir Muqam Visit SITE Shakeel HEC Gold Media All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

23 minutes ago
 Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports ..

Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League from June 16

20 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and European Commission ..

COP28 President-Designate and European Commission President reaffirm commitment ..

46 minutes ago
 Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar ..

Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar as Global Reserve Currency - ..

20 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Cont ..

Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Continues Quantitative Tightening

16 minutes ago
 Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future ..

Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future - Kremlin

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.