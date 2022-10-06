Directorate General Sports, FPAP conduct interviews of mentorship candidates

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Moving a step forward, the Directorate General sports and Youth Affairs Punjab is going to provide proper and professional guidance to the young entrepreneurs to materialise their innovative business ideas.

In this regard, the Directorate General, in collaboration with Rehnuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP), conducted panel interviews of the aspiring candidates here on Thursday. After hiring, these officials would serve as mentors in co-working space at SBP E-library.

The co-working space was recently launched by Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Rehnuma FPAP for the young entrepreneurs to come up with their innovative ideas and get mentorship.

The expert panelists, who interviewed the candidates were: Director PPD Hassana Batool Cheema, Technical Advisor Khubaib Kayani, Manager HR Shazia Sultana, Acting Director Adol/WE Shehnaz Fateh and Assistant Director Punjab Youth Affairs Nazish Noor.