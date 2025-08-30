Open Menu

Directorate Of Human Rights, Formally Inaugurates Its Regional Office At Qasimabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Directorate of Human Rights, formally inaugurates its Regional Office at Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Human Rights, Government of Sindh, has formally inaugurated its Regional Office at Qasimabad for Hyderabad Division in pursuance of its statutory mandate under Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011 and related rules/regulations.

The establishment of this office is aimed at strengthening monitoring, redressal and implementation of human rights obligations at the divisional level.

Rajveer Singh Sodha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, inaugurated the office and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to safeguarding and promoting human rights in line with constitutional guarantees and international obligations.

On this occasion, the Advisor also engaged with representatives of NGOs from Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, assuring that human rights grievances would be addressed expeditiously through the newly established regional setup.

He further announced that the Regional Office Mirpurkhas would be inaugurated shortly, followed by additional divisional offices, thereby institutionalizing a province-wide mechanism for human rights protection.

On occasion, Agha Fakhar Hussain, Director Human Rights Sindh, briefed the media that the office would function as the Divisional Hub and Regional Resource & Coordination Centre (RRC) of the Directorate, facilitating coordination with civil society organizations, non-governmental actors, and relevant government stakeholders.

