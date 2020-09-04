UrduPoint.com
Directorate Of Sports KP Launches U16 Talent Hunt Scheme-2020-21

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

Directorate of Sports KP launches U16 Talent Hunt Scheme-2020-21

An annual plan for Under 16 Talent Hunt Program launched to hunt new faces in the categories of seven male and four female games to be started from September 15, across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An annual plan for Under 16 Talent Hunt Program launched to hunt new faces in the categories of seven male and four female games to be started from September 15, across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asfandyar Khan Khattak said while addressing a press briefing here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Account Amjad Iqbal, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Regional Sports Officers and District Sports Officers and various games coaches were also present on this occasion.

He said before finalizing various games in the talent hunt, it was thoroughly discussed to hunt new faces for the following games including Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Athletics, Volleyball, Football, Hockey for male and badminton, table tennis, athletic and volleyball for female games.

In vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was decided to launch the most needed Talent Hunt Scheme so that to bring new faces in the main pool of selection, Asfandyar Khan Khattak added.

