Directorate Of Youth Affairs Organizes Youth Focused Events

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized two major youth-focused events aimed at promoting environmental stewardship, skills development and youth leadership in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

From 8 to 10 August 2025, the Directorate, in collaboration with Daastan Club, held the Youth Eco Drive 2025 in the scenic surroundings of Khanaspur, Ayubia.

The three-day program brought together 75 dynamic participants from various cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

The event was graced by DIG Islamabad, Shakir Hussain Dawar, as Chief Guest, and featured a series of interactive activities including skill-building workshops, painting sessions, cultural night, and a plantation drive, fostering a blend of creativity, learning, and environmental responsibility among youth.

On 12 August 2025, the Directorate commemorated International Youth Day at Batakundi, Naran, under this year’s global theme, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.”

The celebration underscored the critical role of young people in transforming global aspirations into community-based realities, encouraging youth engagement in local development and decision-making processes.

The programme highlighted Pakistan’s significant youth population—over 60% of the country—acknowledging their contributions and addressing the challenges they face in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.APP/aqk

