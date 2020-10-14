Disabled cricketers welcome Afridi as chairman PDCA

Physically disabled cricketers of Multan and Bahawalpur regions Wednesday played a friendly match to celebrate and welcome the legendary Pakistani all rounder Shahid Khan Afridi as chairman of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA).

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Physically disabled cricketers of Multan and Bahawalpur regions Wednesday played a friendly match to celebrate and welcome the legendary Pakistani all rounder Shahid Khan Afridi as chairman of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA).

Former Pakistan captain would be helpful and inspirational for disabled cricketers in improving their skills and renew their enthusiasm to perform to the best of their talent, skills and energies, said chief coordinator Multan, Bahawalpur disabled cricket teams Jamil Kamran while addressing the players at the match.

Players would have ample opportunities to demonstrate their skills and prowess and grow with their career, the former sports official added.

Batting first, Multan scored 196/9 with contributions from Ghulam Muhammad Malik (56), Umaiz Ur Rahman (38), Majid Hussain (37), Zubair Saleem (35). Bahawalpur region could score only 180 and lost the match by sixteen runs. Major contributions came from Abid Hussain (55), Muhammad Nauman (47), Adnan Waqar (30). Allah Ditta and Zubair Saleem shared three wickets each.