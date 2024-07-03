Disabled Friendly T10 Cricket Match Held At The Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) In connection with the launch of the new cricket team Sky Warriors, an exhibition cricket match consisting of ten overs was held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad. The guest of honor was Mr Eduard-Robert PREDA ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, while the guest of honor was former Federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and former deputy mayor of Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi.
The anchor was Syed Asim Raza, captain Khawar Ali won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 146 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted ten overs, in which Arshad Gujjar scored 59 runs while captain Khawar Ali scored 37 runs.
Abdul Manan took two wickets from Sky Warriors, in reply Sky Warriors achieved the required target in 9.1 overs with the loss of two wickets, Sky Warriors captain Najamul Hasan played a brilliant innings and remained not out by scoring 80 runs.
Man of the match was awarded for this performance. Ambassador of Romania Edward and Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, the special guests, distributed the prizes among the players, the captain of the winning team, Najamul Hasan, was given a magnificent trophy, while the players of the winning team, Sky Warriors, received gold medals, while the players of the runner-up team were given gold medals.
Shields were given,On this occasion, Ambassador of Romania Edward said that he is watching the disabled cricket match for the first time, he is very impressed by the skills of these players, he will provide all possible support to these talented players so that they can show their skills in a better way.
Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi hailed the holding of this match and said that he will talk to Chairman CDA to get a ground for the disabled cricket team in Islamabad. So that these players can be provided better facilities for practice. The special efforts of Sky Warriors President Sajjad Hussain, CEO Sheikh Naveed Ahsan and Executive Director Waqar Ahmed Khan were involved in organizing this match.
