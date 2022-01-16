'Disappointed' Djokovic says he will leave Australia

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic said Sunday he was "extremely disappointed" by a top Australian court's decision to uphold the government's cancellation of his visa, but he would comply and leave the country.

"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," the 34-year-old world number one said in a statement on the eve of the Australian Open.