UrduPoint.com

'Disappointed' Djokovic Says He Will Leave Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

'Disappointed' Djokovic says he will leave Australia

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic said Sunday he was "extremely disappointed" by a top Australian court's decision to uphold the government's cancellation of his visa, but he would comply and leave the country.

"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," the 34-year-old world number one said in a statement on the eve of the Australian Open.

