Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from QeA Trophy

The sources say the left-arm batsman is planning to fly to the US to pursue his career in cricket after being ignored in Pakistan by the selectors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) After being continuously ignored by Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) for New Zealand tour, Left-hand opener Sami Aslam decided to withdraw from the fourth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The sources said that he was planning to fly to the United States.

The batsman decided to withdraw right at this moment QeA Trophy was going to start from Friday (tomorrow).

“Sami informed Balochistan’s team management about his decision,” said the sources, pointing out that he was expected to make a decision regarding his future soon.

They stated that he was moving abroad to pursue his career in cricket in the USA.

Previously, Sami was demoted to Balochistan’s second XI which discouraged him following which he withdrew from the National T20 Cup.