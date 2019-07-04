UrduPoint.com
Disappointed With Quality Of Cricket At This World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar is highly disappointed with the "quality of cricket" being played at the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

"I am not happy with the quality of cricket being played in this World Cup," said Akhtar.

"The quality of cricket has gone down immensely. It has become very easy to score runs. The bowlers don't have the quality, the pace and the spin, which bowlers in 1990s and early 2000s used to have," said the 43-year-old.

Meanwhile, Akhtar also blamed the ICC rules for making the bowling even tougher.

"There are three powerplays and two new balls which has made it very easy to score runs," he said.

Speaking about England's 119-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday, the Rawalpindi Express said,"I was disappointed with the way New Zealand played against England.

They didn't give any fight and meekly surrendered before England. They played like amateurs. They didn't play quality cricket," cricket country reported.

Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Pakistan are only responsible for their ouster from the ICC World Cup 2019.

"The match against West Indies cost us badly. Then their match against Sri Lanka got abandoned. After that, they lost the game to Australia which they should have won. These three matches made it very difficult for Pakistan. They themselves have got out of the tournament. Nobody else is responsible for their loss," Akhtar said.

Akhtar wants Pakistan to play for their pride against Bangladesh and end up on the winning note at Lord's on Friday.

"All is not lost still. We have to play for our pride against Bangladesh. Pakistan should play good cricket against Bangladesh," he added.

