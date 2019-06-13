Discipline was needed to win game against Aussies: Rameez Raja

Former skipper Rameez Raja on Thursday hit hard at the Pakistan team for falling against Australia in the 2019 Cricket World Cup match saying discipline was only needed in all three departments to win the game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Former skipper Rameez Raja on Thursday hit hard at the Pakistan team for falling against Australia in the 2019 World Cup match saying discipline was only needed in all three departments to win the game.

He said the selection of the team, bowling, fielding all went wrong for Pakistan against the Aussies.

Rameez questioned the Pakistan team management on how can they drop Shadab Khan from the team in such an important match. "The leggie would have taken David Warner's wicket," he said in his YouTube channel.

He said Mohammad Amir bowled very well.

"The Pakistani players fielded poorly and it was a bad decision of the captain to place Asif Ali in the slip as he dropped an important catch Warner, where Babar Azam often stands on the field," he said and added if Asif wanted to play international cricket, he needed to improve himself.

He lauded Wahab's batting and said the other Pakistani batsmen chased the target ordinarily and lost wickets on poor shots.

Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Pakistan must include Shadab and Mohammad Hasnain in the match against India on Sunday.

"Hasnain and Shadab must be played in place of Shaheen Afridi and Shoaib Malik, respectively," he said and added that Shadab can play better at No 7 than Malik. He said it is time for captain Sarfraz Ahmed to show courage.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said we must back our team at this time. "Pakistan team is good overall but they made a bit mistake in the game plan and fielding," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the team management is considering Muhammad Hasnain to play against India, we must not rely on him in such an important game.