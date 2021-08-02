Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gold medal

Valarie Allman gave the United States their first track and field gold of the Tokyo Olympics, on the fourth day of competition, as she won the women's discus on Monday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Valarie Allman gave the United States their first track and field gold of the Tokyo Olympics, on the fourth day of competition, as she won the women's discus on Monday.

The 26-year-old won gold with a best mark of 68.98 metres with Germany's Kristin Pudenz taking silver (66.86m) and Yaime Perez of Cuba bronze (65.72m).

Two-time defending champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia finished fourth.

The 31-year-old did not take defeat well, and in tears she slammed bottles down on tables and screamed in her native language.

Nothing, though, could dilute Allman's joy.

"I am so honoured that this has been a first gold medal in Tokyo (for US in athletics)," said Allman, whose previous best finish in a major final was seventh in the world championships in 2019.

"It is an honour, I couldn't be any happier or more proud. I'm still waiting for my feet to touch the ground." The quality of the final suffered due to torrential rain forcing it to be halted after the second round for around an hour.

Perkovic is the latest track and field athlete to fall short at the Games of making history in being crowned Olympic champion three times in the same event.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Valerie Adams of New Zealand failed in the 100 metres and shot put respectively, the former winning silver, the latter bronze.

Poland's hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk is the last one standing and will bid for her third title on Tuesday.