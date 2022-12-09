Dismissal of main England batters target, says Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan's debutant spin bowler Abrar Ahmed said that dismissal of main England batters was target and he was happy to achieve the target and dismissing top seven batsman of the guest team in the first inning of the second test match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's debutant spin bowler Abrar Ahmed said that dismissal of main England batters was target and he was happy to achieve the target and dismissing top seven batsman of the guest team in the first inning of the second test match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Holding a press conference after the first day game, the debutant spinner Abrar Ahmed said that he used every trick to achieve his target of dismissing Joy Root and Ben Stokes and finally achieved it. He said that he would continue the same spirit for domination in the second inning as well.

He said that pitch was helping spin and he used it successfully.

Abrar added that no matter either pitches was sporting bowlers or not, the player has to perform. He said that before becoming a part of the Pakistan team it was his aim to play role in victory. He said that Pakistan batters were good against spin bowling.

He said that he performed well when he started his cricket in 2017 from Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and he remained out of the cricket for two years due to some injuries. He said that he was doing well with the red ball also from last two years.