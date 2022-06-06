UrduPoint.com

Dispute Of Parallel Chess Federations Resolved Amicably

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2022 | 11:29 PM

The long-running dispute of parallel chess federations in Pakistan has been resolved amicably as per the directives of Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, who is also the President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

At the request of the PSB, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) set up an Election Commission to resolve the dispute, and elections were held between three factions of the Federation here at a private hotel with the participation of the Asian Chess Federation and PSB as observers, said a press release issued on Monday.

The election was contested for the posts of President, Senior Vice President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary, and Press Secretary in which 14 out of 17 votes were cast and Muhammad Hanif Qureshi was elected as the President.

Congratulating the newly-elected office-bearers of Pakistan Chess Federation, the minister expressed the hope that they would work hard for the promotion of the game of chess in the country.

