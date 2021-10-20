UrduPoint.com

Dist Level School Hockey League Trials Begin

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

Dist level School hockey league trials begin

School Hockey League South Punjab two days trials began for selection of teams in the third phase of district level

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :School Hockey League South Punjab two days trials began for selection of teams in the third phase of district level.

In first phase, selection was made in 11 Inter-district trials followed by at tehsil level in second phase.

The students both from public and private schools could participate in the trials.

The willing students have been directed to attend the trials at govt pilot secondary school Multan, govt model higher secondary school Khanewal, govt MC Girls high school Khanewal.

Likewise, aspirants from Vehari can join trials at govt model higher secondary school while students from Lodhran may go for trials at govt high school Chak Hamta and govt girls high school 362/WB.

The students from DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar have been advised to participate in trials at the designated schools.

Related Topics

Hockey Multan Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari May From Government

Recent Stories

Man held on charge of killing woman

Man held on charge of killing woman

2 minutes ago
 Gas Supplies From Russia Likely to Be Discussed at ..

Gas Supplies From Russia Likely to Be Discussed at EU Summit on Thursday - EU Of ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 NATO Has No Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space - Sto ..

NATO Has No Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space - Stoltenberg

5 minutes ago
 Preparations ready to make anti-polio drive succes ..

Preparations ready to make anti-polio drive successful : Commissioner Bannu

5 minutes ago
 CM visits city areas, reviews cleanliness arrangem ..

CM visits city areas, reviews cleanliness arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.