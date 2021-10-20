Dist level School hockey league trials begin

School Hockey League South Punjab two days trials began for selection of teams in the third phase of district level

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :School Hockey League South Punjab two days trials began for selection of teams in the third phase of district level.

In first phase, selection was made in 11 Inter-district trials followed by at tehsil level in second phase.

The students both from public and private schools could participate in the trials.

The willing students have been directed to attend the trials at govt pilot secondary school Multan, govt model higher secondary school Khanewal, govt MC Girls high school Khanewal.

Likewise, aspirants from Vehari can join trials at govt model higher secondary school while students from Lodhran may go for trials at govt high school Chak Hamta and govt girls high school 362/WB.

The students from DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar have been advised to participate in trials at the designated schools.