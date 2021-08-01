Distance runner Hassan to try for Olympic treble: agent

Tokyo, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Sifan Hassan has decided to press ahead with her ambitious bid for an Olympic treble despite the searing heat and humidity at the Tokyo Games, her agent confirmed on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Ethiopia-born Dutch distance runner said on Friday she was reconsidering her daunting 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m programme after an energy-sapping 5,000m semi-final.

However a statement by her management team on Sunday said the 1,500m and 10,000m world champion is pressing ahead with all three events at the Tokyo Games.

"For me it is crucial to follow my heart," Hassan said in the statement.

"Doing that is far more important than gold medals. That keeps me motivated and it keeps me enjoying this beautiful sport." Hassan will run in Monday's early 1,500m heats and then return to the track roughly 12 hours later to attempt to claim gold in the 5,000m.

"She looks forward to tackling the enormous feat and wants to challenge herself in her favourite distances," the statement said.

On Friday, Hassan had hinted she could drop one of the events.

"I never said I would compete in three events," she said. "I just take them one by one... I have a lot of pressure, like Covid and the weather."