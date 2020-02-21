UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distracted PSG Seek To Rouse Themselves Against Bordeaux

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Distracted PSG seek to rouse themselves against Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain go into Sunday's home game with Bordeaux with a comfortable 10-point lead in Ligue 1, but life has been anything but comfortable for the French champions over the last week

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain go into Sunday's home game with Bordeaux with a comfortable 10-point lead in Ligue 1, but life has been anything but comfortable for the French champions over the last week.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was indicted on Thursday in a Swiss corruption investigation, which does not directly involve PSG but is, however it turns out, a distraction.

Meanwhile, the future commitment of the club's star striker is again in doubt, after Lionel Messi said in an interview published in Spain on Thursday that Neymar "really wants to return to Barcelona".

On the field, PSG threw away points in their last league match with a bizarre 4-4 draw at Amiens last Saturday. PSG fell behind 3-0, fought back with four goals in 29 minutes and then conceded an equaliser in added time.

Perhaps that distracted display could be excused because the club was facing a much more meaningful test on Tuesday away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. It is a competition the squad has been built to win, but they have lost in the first knockout round the last three seasons.

"This is not life or death, it's a game of football," Sporting director Leonardo said before the match.

Yet the reactions after PSG lost, 2-1, their first defeat in any competition since losing in the league at Dijon on November 1, suggested not everyone agreed with Leonardo.

Coach Thomas Tuchel rested Neymar for the two Ligue 1 outings in the run-up to Tuesday and, while he scored in Dortmund, the Brazilian complained after the game.

"I understand the club's fear, because I missed the last 16 in each of the last two years," he said. "I respect the decisions, but it can't be that way, because it is the player who ends up suffering." "It was very difficult to play a game of that intensity," he added. "If I were in a better condition physically then I definitely would have played better."Neymar seemed to have discovered his intensity and rhythm by Thursday night. Videos showed him dancing topless at a party to celebrate the birthdays of team-mates d'Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani.

Dortmund do not visit Paris until March 11. Next Wednesday PSG face old enemies Lyon in a French Cup semi-final.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Visit Dijon Amiens Bordeaux Lyon Paris Dortmund Barcelona Lead Spain March November Sunday PSG Borussia

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

41 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

54 minutes ago

15 vehicles impounded in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago

Roscosmos to Take Part in Farnborough Airshow in 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan reviews SSC examinations arran ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.