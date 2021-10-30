District admin to organize Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the district administration has finalized all arrangements to organize T-20 Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament here at Niaz Stadium from November 1

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the district administration has finalized all arrangements to organize T-20 Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament here at Niaz Stadium from November 1.

According to organizers, the tournament is being organized to promote cricket activities and provide entertainment facilities to the citizens of Hyderabad. Eight teams including Pakistan Army-XI, Sindh Rangers XI, Beacon House-XI, FGEI Degree College-XI, Isra University-XI, Sindh Agriculture University-XI, Government College University-XI and Degree College Qasimabad-XI will take part in the tournament for which the participating teams have been placed in two groups.

The semi final matches of the tournament will be played among top two teams from each group and the final will be played on November 9, 2021. The inauguration ceremony of the tournament will be jeld on November 1, 2021 at Niaz Stadium at 10 a.m. with participation of the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIGP Hyderabad Sharjil Karim Kharal.