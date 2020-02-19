UrduPoint.com
District Administration Stops Waqar-un-Nisa College From Holding AFL Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

District administration stops Waqar-un-Nisa college from holding AFL tournament

The district administration has barred Waqar-un-Nisa College from holding Inter College Tournament of Aussie Rules Football (AFL), asking the institution not to use the brand name anywhere

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration has barred Waqar-un-Nisa College from holding Inter College Tournament of Aussie Rules Football (AFL), asking the institution not to use the brand name anywhere.

The action has been taken by the commissioner on the request of Secretary General AFL Pakistan Tayyab Mahmood Chattha.

In a letter, Tayyab Mahmood Chattha said that the election of Pakistan football league AFL-Pakistan bodies at national and provincial levels were held for the first time in February-March 2017.

The association has also applied affiliation with Pakistan sports board and registration with SECP.

He said that another group was trying to establish parallel body of AFL illegally. "The illegal body should be stopped for organizing inter-girls colleges tournament in Waqar-un-Nisa collages," he requested the Rawalpindi Commissioner in a letter.

