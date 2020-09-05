UrduPoint.com
District Administration To Organize Hockey Match On Defence Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

The district administration Hyderabad in collaboration with Pakistan Army is organizing a hockey match in the Public School, Latifabad, to mark the Defence Day

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad in collaboration with Pakistan Army is organizing a hockey match in the Public school, Latifabad, to mark the Defence Day.

In this regard the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to ensure cleanliness of the roads and the venue.

The HMC had been asked through a letter dated September 4 to maintain cleanliness both inside and outside the venue.

The corporation would also have to deploy two fire tenders at the venue.

More Stories From Sports

