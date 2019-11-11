District hockey league to begin this month

District Hockey Association (DHA) Sialkot will organize district hockey league by the end of current month

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :District Hockey Association (DHA) Sialkot will organize district hockey league by the end of current month.

This was decided at the annual meeting of District Hockey Association at its office here on Monday.

Vice President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Khuwaja Khawar Anwar, addressing the meeting, said the PHF was struggling hard to promote hockey in the country.

He said the PHA made a comprehensive plan to promote hockey at school level.

He said that Sialkot had a great potential in Hockey as it had produced top class players in past.

President, District Hockey Association, Ali Imran informed the meeting that 17 different clubs would participate in the district hockey league.

DHA General Secretary, Abdul Samad and others were present on the occasion.