District Inter-Club Basketball Tournament Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

District Inter-Club Basketball Tournament has come to an end when in the final match, Tarkha Club defeated Dak Ismail Khel and clinched the Championship Trophy played at Government High School Tarojabbad on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :District Inter-Club Basketball Tournament has come to an end when in the final match, Tarkha Club defeated Dak Ismail Khel and clinched the Championship Trophy played at Government High school Tarojabbad on Thursday.

MPA Somi Falak Naz and Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan graced the occasion as guests.

The teams were awarded with trophies while prizes were distributed among players. The Inter-Club basketball tournament was played in Nowshera under the auspices of District Administration Officer District sports Officer Nowshera Jamshed Baloch in which players from 12 teams including Charat Club, Dag Ismail Khel, Tarkha, Pubi, Jahangira and other clubs participated.

In final match was played between Tarkha and Dog Ismail Khel Clubs in which Tarkha Club defeated Dag Ismail Khel Club by 37 points and won the champion trophy.

More Stories From Sports

