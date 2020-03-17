UrduPoint.com
District Sports Officer To Retire On Apr 8

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

District Sports Officer (DSO) Jamil Kamran who introduced archery, Australian football and baseball in South Punjab and took lead in training Multan disabled cricket team, is set to retire next month on April 8 after serving the sports department for over three decades

He had joined sports department in 1983 had introduced baseball in Multan with arrangements for its training and put together a team that gave good results. Around 30 players who later competed at international level got trained in Multan under his supervision from 1998 till to date.

Disabled cricket team of Multan was also trained on his initiative and later players from Multan region participated in the disabled cricket world cup.

He was also instrumental in introducing archery as sports in Multan and made arrangements for players training and formed a team.

Recently, Jamil Kamran introduced Australian football nicknamed 'Footy' in South Punjab and its internationalcompetition is scheduled for July 2020 in Australia.

