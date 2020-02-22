UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Ensuring Best Arrangements For PSL Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:37 PM

Distt admin ensuring best arrangements for PSL matches

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Saturday visited Multan Cricket Stadium and routes to check arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) events.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Saturday visited Multan cricket Stadium and routes to check arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) events.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Muhammad Tayyab Khan, AC City Abida Fareed, MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other concerned officers also accompanied by the deputy commissioner during the visit.

The district administration is making all out efforts to ensure best arrangements for the event.

The chairs of the stadium have been made colourful with white, blue and green colours.

Floodlights of ground, boundary wall and street lights of stadium road have been made functional.

The Pakistan Cricket board have allotted parking contract at Fatima Jinnah Colony for cars, vans and buses while installation of lights are being ensured at the parking area.

The deputy commissioner said that administration would provide transport from parking area to stadium during the event.

The police have also finalized security plan to avoid any untoward incident.

Waste Management Company have deployed 100 sanitary workers for cleanliness of the stadium.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Police Fatima Jinnah Pakistan Super League Company Visit Road Nasir Event All From Best

Recent Stories

General Tyre and Rubber Company faces 67.8 per cen ..

3 minutes ago

Various quacks centers sealed in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

PIAF for renegotiating IPPs' contracts to reduce p ..

4 minutes ago

WASA decides to increase water bills up to 100 per ..

5 minutes ago

Project worth Rs 60 million ready for up gradation ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Biathlon Union Says Italian Police May Sus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.