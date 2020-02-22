Distt admin ensuring best arrangements for PSL matches

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Saturday visited Multan Cricket Stadium and routes to check arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) events.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Saturday visited Multan cricket Stadium and routes to check arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) events.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Muhammad Tayyab Khan, AC City Abida Fareed, MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other concerned officers also accompanied by the deputy commissioner during the visit.

The district administration is making all out efforts to ensure best arrangements for the event.

The chairs of the stadium have been made colourful with white, blue and green colours.

Floodlights of ground, boundary wall and street lights of stadium road have been made functional.

The Pakistan Cricket board have allotted parking contract at Fatima Jinnah Colony for cars, vans and buses while installation of lights are being ensured at the parking area.

The deputy commissioner said that administration would provide transport from parking area to stadium during the event.

The police have also finalized security plan to avoid any untoward incident.

Waste Management Company have deployed 100 sanitary workers for cleanliness of the stadium.