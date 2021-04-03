UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diving World Cup Moved From Tokyo Over Covid-19 Strategy

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:36 PM

Diving World Cup moved from Tokyo over Covid-19 strategy

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) is moving its Diving World Cup, which was to serve as an Olympic test event later this month, from Tokyo

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The International Swimming Federation (FINA) is moving its Diving World Cup, which was to serve as an Olympic test event later this month, from Tokyo.

FINA said it had not yet decided where the competition, which is also an Olympic qualifying event, would be held.

"The decision of re-allocating the FINA Olympic Qualifiers planned in Japan is under review. An announcement will be made next week," said a brief statement posted on the governing body's website on Friday.

FINA reportedly told member nations on Thursday that it had received "worrying" information about the organiser's proposed Covid-19 measures.

The BBC reported that FINA said these "will not properly ensure" athletes' safety and added that the Japanese government "did not take all the necessary measures to ensure successful and fair" competition.

The reports say that FINA was unhappy that some Japanese embassies were yet to issue visas to competitors, with the growing costs it would face for Covid-19 countermeasures, and with a recently introduced three-day quarantine which would force competitors to change tickets they had bought.

The Diving World Cup was originally scheduled to take place in April 2020 but had been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as had the Olympics.

It was due to take place in Tokyo on April 18-23, with the rescheduled 2020 Games starting on July 23.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan April July 2020 Olympics Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 4,723 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more ..

10 minutes ago

Sajal Aly achieves the milestone of 7 million foll ..

12 minutes ago

Footwear exports drop 6.18% to US 88m in 8 months

3 minutes ago

A decade on, women recount horrors of Ivory Coast ..

3 minutes ago

In-form Iheanacho signs new Leicester deal

3 minutes ago

Shai Hope admires Babar Azam for performance at Su ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.