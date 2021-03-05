UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Sports Festival Kicks Off In Nawabshah

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Divisional sports festival kicks off in Nawabshah

The three-day Divisional Sports Festival kicked off here on Friday,Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, former District Chairman Jam Tamachi Unar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Convener Divisional Sports Festival Abrar Ahmed Jaffar jointly performed the opening ceremony at Bilawal Sports Complex

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The three-day Divisional Sports Festival kicked off here on Friday,Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, former District Chairman Jam Tamachi Unar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Convener Divisional Sports Festival Abrar Ahmed Jaffar jointly performed the opening ceremony at Bilawal Sports Complex.

Marathon and Cycle Race was the first event of the sports festival that was participated by students of schools and colleges of Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroze districts.

Addressing on the occasion,Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that like previous year, the male and female students of schools and colleges of the division have provided opportunity to take part in sports and show their capabilities in extra-curricular activities in a better style.

Commissioner said that it was pleasing the students of all the three districts to participate in the second Divisional Sports Festival in large numbers as compared to previous festival attendance.

Deputy Commissioner and Convener Divisional Sports Festival Abrar Ahmed Jaffar in his address said that under the vision of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, the Divisional Sports Festival was organized to give chance to male and female students of the division to expose their capabilities in the field of sports.

DC expressed his pleasure over the holding of the second Soprts Festival, which is being participated by enthusiastic male and female students of different schools and colleges of the division.

He thanked the administration of schools and colleges of division, whose students participated in the Divisional Sports Festival to highlight the name of their institution.

The inauguration session of Divisional Sports Festival was attended by former Chairman District Council Shaheed Benazirabad Jam Tamachi Unar, Director Private Schools SBA Ghulam Mujtaba Dayo, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Deputy Director Colleges SBA Qamarudin Keerio.

They thanked District administration for organizing the second Divisional Sports Festival, which provided an outstanding opportunity to students to show their capabilities in extra Curricular activities.

The inaugural event Marathon Race was participated by a large number of students that commenced from Bilawal Sports Complex and passing through different city areas concluded the Sports Complex.

The first position of the event was clinched by Jahanzeb, second by Khan Lala and Abbas Lashari stood at third position. Zafar Abbas stood first in the Cycle Race event, Abid Ali second and Abdul Jabbar stood at third position. The position holders of both the events were awarded certificates and shields by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

Related Topics

Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Marathon Male Sanghar Abid Ali Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan has alrea ..

17 minutes ago

Pope Francis 'happy' to land in Iraq on historic v ..

7 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago

Police reunite minor girl with family few hours af ..

7 minutes ago

FDA generates Rs 256 million revenue

7 minutes ago

Germany to compensate energy firms 2.4bn euros for ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.