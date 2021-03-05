Divisional sports festival kicks off in Nawabshah

The three-day Divisional Sports Festival kicked off here on Friday,Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, former District Chairman Jam Tamachi Unar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Convener Divisional Sports Festival Abrar Ahmed Jaffar jointly performed the opening ceremony at Bilawal Sports Complex

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The three-day Divisional Sports Festival kicked off here on Friday,Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, former District Chairman Jam Tamachi Unar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Convener Divisional Sports Festival Abrar Ahmed Jaffar jointly performed the opening ceremony at Bilawal Sports Complex.

Marathon and Cycle Race was the first event of the sports festival that was participated by students of schools and colleges of Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroze districts.

Addressing on the occasion,Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that like previous year, the male and female students of schools and colleges of the division have provided opportunity to take part in sports and show their capabilities in extra-curricular activities in a better style.

Commissioner said that it was pleasing the students of all the three districts to participate in the second Divisional Sports Festival in large numbers as compared to previous festival attendance.

Deputy Commissioner and Convener Divisional Sports Festival Abrar Ahmed Jaffar in his address said that under the vision of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, the Divisional Sports Festival was organized to give chance to male and female students of the division to expose their capabilities in the field of sports.

DC expressed his pleasure over the holding of the second Soprts Festival, which is being participated by enthusiastic male and female students of different schools and colleges of the division.

He thanked the administration of schools and colleges of division, whose students participated in the Divisional Sports Festival to highlight the name of their institution.

The inauguration session of Divisional Sports Festival was attended by former Chairman District Council Shaheed Benazirabad Jam Tamachi Unar, Director Private Schools SBA Ghulam Mujtaba Dayo, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Deputy Director Colleges SBA Qamarudin Keerio.

They thanked District administration for organizing the second Divisional Sports Festival, which provided an outstanding opportunity to students to show their capabilities in extra Curricular activities.

The inaugural event Marathon Race was participated by a large number of students that commenced from Bilawal Sports Complex and passing through different city areas concluded the Sports Complex.

The first position of the event was clinched by Jahanzeb, second by Khan Lala and Abbas Lashari stood at third position. Zafar Abbas stood first in the Cycle Race event, Abid Ali second and Abdul Jabbar stood at third position. The position holders of both the events were awarded certificates and shields by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.