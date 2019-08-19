UrduPoint.com
Diya Football Academy Wins Fair Play Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:17 PM

The Diya Football Academy won the fair play trophy in a match organized by the Gothia Girls Football World China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Diya Football academy won the fair play trophy in a match organized by the Gothia Girls Football World China.

A team comprising boys and girls under 11, played 8 A side matches in which 66 sixty six teams took part and they were from different countries and clubs, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The Diya Football Academy played won 4 matches and one match remained draw. The Diya Academy defeated Sheng Yang Tiger by 1-0, Phoenix Warriors Malaysia by 1-0, Shiu LA TA by 1-0, Red Dragon by 2-1. And lost matches with sports Faction 2-9, Diya vs Chittong school of Football 1-2, and FC Barcelona Academy 0-3 and one match remained draw.

The team included Team Leader Sadia Shaikh, Manager Sobi Fatima, Assistant Manager Sabeen Shah, Coach Rukhsar Rashid, Captain Amna Ghiyas, vice captain Micheal Fatmi and players Abdullah Javed, Ania Fatmi, Umima Mukhtiar, Zain Ali, M Samil Ahmed, Jumna Moro, Devi, Micheal Ahmedji.

On the occasion, team leader Sadia Shaikh said that all the players of Diya Academy had worked very hard and they played very nicely to win the matches. The Diya Team was only the team comprising both male and female players.

Coach Rukhsar Rashid said that it was a matter of honor to win theinternational event.

